Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,488 ($19.18) and last traded at GBX 1,498 ($19.31), with a volume of 18937 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,555.85 ($20.05).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HILS shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.22) price target on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,892.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,959.36.

Hill & Smith (LON:HILS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 122.60 ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hill & Smith had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 9.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Hill & Smith PLC will post 129.1287386 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 32.50 ($0.42) per share. This is a positive change from Hill & Smith’s previous dividend of $16.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Hill & Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.30%.

In related news, insider Alan Giddins bought 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,875 ($24.17) per share, for a total transaction of £79,218.75 ($102,112.34). Also, insider Carol Chesney acquired 1,054 shares of Hill & Smith stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,842 ($23.74) per share, with a total value of £19,414.68 ($25,025.37). Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Our purpose is to create sustainable infrastructure and safe transport through innovation.

Hill & Smith PLC is an international group with leading positions in the supply of infrastructure products and galvanizing services to global markets. Through a focus on leading positions in niche markets we aim to consistently deliver strong returns and shareholder value.

Supplying to, and located in, global markets the Group serves customers from facilities in Australia, India, Sweden, the UK and the USA, building a presence in international markets, where countries are upgrading or improving their infrastructure as their economies grow.

