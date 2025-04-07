Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 533,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 220,542 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.24% of Hologic worth $38,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its position in Hologic by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Hologic by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 5,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

HOLX stock opened at $60.86 on Monday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.06 and a 12-month high of $84.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.30 and its 200 day moving average is $72.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 18.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Hologic from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Leerink Partnrs cut Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.62.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

