Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 647.10 ($8.34) and last traded at GBX 661.50 ($8.53), with a volume of 6374209 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 682.83 ($8.80).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.20, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of £3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 780.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 817.91.

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 45.60 ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. Howden Joinery Group had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 10.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Howden Joinery Group Plc will post 52.8073286 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.30 ($0.21) per share. This is a positive change from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.90. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.01%.

In other Howden Joinery Group news, insider Andrew Livingston acquired 17,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 750 ($9.67) per share, for a total transaction of £132,802.50 ($171,181.36). Also, insider Tim Lodge acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 772 ($9.95) per share, for a total transaction of £57,900 ($74,632.64). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 26,653 shares of company stock worth $20,110,770. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Howden Joinery Group Plc is the parent company of Howdens.

Howdens sells kitchens and joinery products to trade customers, primarily small local builders, through a network of over 850 UK depots. The business also operates over 70 depots across France, the Republic of Ireland, and Belgium.

Howdens only sells to the trade – they have the expertise to ensure that our products are fitted to the highest possible standards.

