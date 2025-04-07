HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,358 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in HP in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 141,157 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 114.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,938 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 8,494 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in HP by 6.0% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 412,504 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $14,797,000 after acquiring an additional 23,466 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in HP by 49.7% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 140,197 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 46,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $22.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.71. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.96 and a 12-month high of $39.80.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.35 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $0.2894 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 41.37%.

In other news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $453,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $613,817.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169 shares in the company, valued at $4,814.81. This represents a 99.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of HP from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on HP from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on HP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.14.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

