IMI (LON:IMI) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,558 ($20.08) and last traded at GBX 1,591.27 ($20.51), with a volume of 4842244 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,686 ($21.73).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on IMI from GBX 2,250 ($29.00) to GBX 2,400 ($30.94) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of £4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,947.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,855.58.

IMI (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 122.50 ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter. IMI had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 23.85%. As a group, analysts predict that IMI plc will post 137.9737609 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 21.10 ($0.27) per share. This is a positive change from IMI’s previous dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. IMI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

In other IMI news, insider Roy Twite sold 49,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,962 ($25.29), for a total transaction of £966,461.58 ($1,245,761.25). Insiders have bought a total of 22 shares of company stock valued at $42,388 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About IMI

IMI plc is a specialist engineering company operating in fluid and motion control markets. We combine our deep engineering knowledge with strong applications expertise to develop solutions for the most acute industry problems. We help our customers become safer, more sustainable and more productive. IMI employs around 10,000 people, has manufacturing facilities in 19 countries and operates a global service network.

