Inchcape (LON:INCH) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 621 ($8.00) and last traded at GBX 624 ($8.04), with a volume of 575343 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 659 ($8.49).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Inchcape to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Inchcape from GBX 1,113 ($14.35) to GBX 1,194 ($15.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Inchcape
Inchcape Stock Down 4.6 %
Inchcape (LON:INCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 71.30 ($0.92) EPS for the quarter. Inchcape had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Inchcape plc will post 85.9639233 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Inchcape Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 17.20 ($0.22) per share. This is a positive change from Inchcape’s previous dividend of $11.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. Inchcape’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.52%.
Insider Activity
In other Inchcape news, insider Duncan Tait bought 6,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 716 ($9.23) per share, for a total transaction of £49,747.68 ($64,124.36). 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Inchcape
Inchcape is the leading global automotive distributor, with operations across six continents. By combining our in-market expertise with our unique technology and advanced data analytics, we create innovative customer experiences that deliver outstanding performance for our partners – building stronger automotive brands and creating sustainable growth.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Inchcape
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Newsmax’s IPO Whiplash: Meme Stock Hype or Growth Potential?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Disney 2025 Shareholders: Major Updates for Investors
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Advance Auto Parts Stock: A Classic Rebound Play in the Making
Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.