Industrial Stocks To Consider – April 4th

Get alerts:

Tesla, Broadcom, Micron Technology, Chevron, and American Rebel are the five Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares in companies that manufacture and distribute capital goods, ranging from machinery and aerospace equipment to construction materials and industrial services. These stocks typically reflect businesses involved in the production and servicing of essential infrastructure and are often sensitive to economic cycles, technological advancements, and government spending on public projects. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $25.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $242.11. 110,132,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,318,739. Tesla has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $309.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.81. The company has a market capitalization of $778.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.28, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $11.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.75. The stock had a trading volume of 30,812,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,453,291. The company has a market capitalization of $671.19 billion, a PE ratio of 116.22, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $251.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $8.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,790,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,756,668. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $63.94 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $73.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

NYSE CVX traded down $9.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.43. 8,436,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,655,907. The stock has a market cap of $257.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. Chevron has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

American Rebel (AREB)

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company's safes are offered in various sizes and shapes for home, office, and personal use, as well as provides vault doors, handgun vaults, and inventory control safes under the American Rebel brand.

American Rebel stock traded up $12.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.69. 63,050,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,137. American Rebel has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $231.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AREB

Recommended Stories