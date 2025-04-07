Insider Buying: Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) CEO Purchases $502,450.00 in Stock

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) CEO Joshua G. James acquired 77,300 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $502,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,600 shares in the company, valued at $757,900. The trade was a 196.69 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Domo Price Performance

Shares of Domo stock opened at $6.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $259.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.28. Domo, Inc. has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $10.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average is $7.97.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $78.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.95 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Domo by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 18,069 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Domo by 20.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 301,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 51,494 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Domo by 5.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 40,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in Domo by 38.1% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 24,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its position in shares of Domo by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 29,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 246,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

DOMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Domo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Domo from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Domo from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Domo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

