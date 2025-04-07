Insider Buying: Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Director Buys $772,800.00 in Stock

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) Director Daniel David Daniel III acquired 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $772,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 781,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,216. This trade represents a 18.14 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Domo Stock Performance
Shares of DOMO stock opened at $6.64 on Monday. Domo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $259.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.28.
Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $78.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.95 million. Analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DOMO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Domo from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, March 7th. DA Davidson raised Domo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Domo from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.42.
Domo Company Profile
Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.
