Insider Buying: Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Director Buys $772,800.00 in Stock

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) Director Daniel David Daniel III acquired 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $772,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 781,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,216. This trade represents a 18.14 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Get Domo alerts:

Domo Stock Performance

Shares of DOMO stock opened at $6.64 on Monday. Domo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $259.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.28.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $78.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.95 million. Analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Domo by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,107,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,164,000 after acquiring an additional 36,029 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domo by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,287,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,278,000 after purchasing an additional 282,943 shares in the last quarter. RPD Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domo in the fourth quarter worth $15,449,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domo by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 11,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Domo by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 750,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 19,361 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DOMO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Domo from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, March 7th. DA Davidson raised Domo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Domo from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Domo

Domo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.