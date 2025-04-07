Insider Selling: Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Major Shareholder Sells 33,334 Shares of Stock

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Tactic Pharma Llc sold 33,334 shares of Monopar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,166,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 822,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,778,925. The trade was a 3.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Monopar Therapeutics Trading Down 13.3 %

MNPR stock opened at $30.00 on Monday. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $54.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.29 and its 200 day moving average is $25.18. The stock has a market cap of $183.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($1.87). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monopar Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $23,435,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,182,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,247,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Monopar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,694,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MNPR. Jones Trading restated a “hold” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

Featured Stories

