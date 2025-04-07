Insider Selling: Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Major Shareholder Sells 33,334 Shares of Stock

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Tactic Pharma Llc sold 33,334 shares of Monopar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,166,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 822,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,778,925. The trade was a 3.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Monopar Therapeutics Trading Down 13.3 %
MNPR stock opened at $30.00 on Monday. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $54.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.29 and its 200 day moving average is $25.18. The stock has a market cap of $183.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.01.
Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($1.87). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on MNPR. Jones Trading restated a “hold” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.
Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.
