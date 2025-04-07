International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Stock Position Lowered by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 74.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 96,535 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kevin O’byrne bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.44 per share, with a total value of $522,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,860. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IFF opened at $73.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.84. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.82 and a 52 week high of $106.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 170.21%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.31.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

