Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 96.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,768,030 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 654.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INVH. Mizuho raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.47.

Shares of INVH opened at $32.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.02. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.13 and a 12-month high of $37.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $659.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.71 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.90%.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

