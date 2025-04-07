iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Counterweight Ventures LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 27,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,573,000. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 45.8% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 11,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 5.5 %

DGRO stock opened at $56.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.86. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.08 and a 52 week high of $65.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.69 and a 200 day moving average of $62.77.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.