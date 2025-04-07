iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,510,000 after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 331.9% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 588.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,869,000 after purchasing an additional 246,540 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,596,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,591,000 after purchasing an additional 130,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $122.07 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $115.43 and a 52-week high of $144.09. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.02.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $1.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.