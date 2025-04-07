James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.06.

Get James River Group alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on JRVR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of James River Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Compass Point cut their price objective on James River Group from $7.75 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of James River Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on James River Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on James River Group

James River Group Stock Performance

Shares of JRVR stock opened at $4.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $185.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. James River Group has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $9.56.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $126.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.91 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 20.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that James River Group will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

James River Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is -1.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in James River Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in James River Group in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in James River Group by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in James River Group during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of James River Group by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About James River Group

(Get Free Report

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.