Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Stake Increased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) by 2,519.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 497,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478,304 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Janux Therapeutics were worth $26,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JANX. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $317,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janux Therapeutics Trading Down 4.5 %

JANX opened at $25.77 on Monday. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $71.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.09 and a 200-day moving average of $45.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 3.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.13. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 463.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.47%. Equities analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JANX. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Janux Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JANX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 110,206 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.02 per share, with a total value of $3,418,590.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,141,287 shares in the company, valued at $314,582,722.74. This trade represents a 1.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $140,994.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,139 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,658.31. This trade represents a 3.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,668 shares of company stock valued at $548,183 over the last three months. 29.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Janux Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JANX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.