JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 5,292.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 705,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 692,831 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $24,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get JD.com alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in JD.com by 213.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 356,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,343,000 after buying an additional 242,409 shares in the last quarter. Appaloosa LP increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 10,465,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $362,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165,885 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in JD.com by 65,089.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,214,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,095 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in JD.com by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 393,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,646,000 after purchasing an additional 66,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in JD.com by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 504,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,492,000 after purchasing an additional 102,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JD. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Dbs Bank raised shares of JD.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on JD.com from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.62.

JD.com Stock Down 7.7 %

NASDAQ JD opened at $36.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.53. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.13 and a 52 week high of $47.82.

JD.com Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. JD.com’s payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

About JD.com

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.