JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 96,179 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 451,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 96,179 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $41,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1,685.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Price Performance

Cabot stock opened at $78.39 on Monday. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $75.51 and a 52 week high of $117.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.31.

Cabot Announces Dividend

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. Cabot had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 26.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Cabot from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cabot from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cabot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

