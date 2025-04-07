JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 896,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,816 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $45,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Inari Medical by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $79.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -59.24 and a beta of 1.02. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.73 and a 52 week high of $79.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.77.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NARI shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Inari Medical from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $81.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

