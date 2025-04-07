JPMorgan Indian (LON:JII) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

JPMorgan Indian (LON:JII – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 883.01 ($11.38) and last traded at GBX 896.98 ($11.56), with a volume of 21991 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 927 ($11.95).

JPMorgan Indian Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 969.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,002.05. The stock has a market cap of £589.49 million, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Indian

In related news, insider Charlotta Ginman purchased 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 967 ($12.46) per share, with a total value of £10,056.80 ($12,963.13). Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Indian Company Profile

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc provides expertly managed exposure to the long-term growth potential of the Indian market.

Key points:

Expertise – The largest Indian investment trust, managed by a highly-experienced team.

Portfolio – Invests in the long-term growth potential of India, boosted by a growing middle class and young population.

Results – Provides exposure to a market that can be difficult to access through a growth-orientated portfolio of Indian equities.

Why invest in this trust

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc was the first trust to focus purely on Indian companies.

