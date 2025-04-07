KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,721 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 76,102 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.59% of KB Home worth $27,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in KB Home by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 275.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in KB Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $57.61 on Monday. KB Home has a 1-year low of $54.02 and a 1-year high of $89.70. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.37.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.07). KB Home had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $93.00) on shares of KB Home in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on KB Home from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KB Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.21.

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $1,891,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,708.21. The trade was a 44.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

