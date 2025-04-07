Keynote Financial Services LLC Decreases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Keynote Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,186 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Keynote Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 8,039,712 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $976,348,000 after buying an additional 169,445 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,602 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 120,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,650,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 40,888,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,965,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 62,638 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $94.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $75.61 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.19.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,993,071.56. The trade was a 17.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Summit Insights downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $162.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.89.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

