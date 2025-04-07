Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 208,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,537 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $33,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 76.6% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 21,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $562,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,063 shares in the company, valued at $17,834,765. The trade was a 3.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.44.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $126.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.23. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.72 and a 52 week high of $186.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

