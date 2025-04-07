Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Stock Position Raised by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 77.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,684,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172,961 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 2.10% of Ladder Capital worth $30,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,832.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 7,907.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 16,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 16,052 shares during the period. 62.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LADR shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of Ladder Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $12.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ladder Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

Ladder Capital Stock Down 5.4 %

LADR opened at $10.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 38.96 and a current ratio of 38.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.48. Ladder Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $12.48.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 21.36%. Research analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 106.98%.

Ladder Capital Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

