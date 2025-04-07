Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 510.50 ($6.58) and last traded at GBX 513.80 ($6.62), with a volume of 10967262 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 545.78 ($7.04).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LAND. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 557 ($7.18) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04. The company has a market cap of £3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.12, a PEG ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 566.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 590.97.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

