Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,689 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $33,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $44.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.69.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

LSCC opened at $39.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.71, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.29 and a 200-day moving average of $56.66. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $78.85.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 11.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $639,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 122,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,838,755.86. The trade was a 7.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $197,358.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,903 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,635.87. This trade represents a 2.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Articles

