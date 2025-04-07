LPL Financial LLC Sells 13,491 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,491 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $6,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Globant by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 602,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $129,252,000 after buying an additional 20,365 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Globant by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 237,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,867,000 after acquiring an additional 16,926 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its position in Globant by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 7,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Globant by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 119,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,613,000 after purchasing an additional 15,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $100.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.47. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $96.93 and a fifty-two week high of $238.32.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.39). Globant had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $642.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.42 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLOB. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Globant from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Globant in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “positive” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.56.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

