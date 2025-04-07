Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Director Adam Ian Lundin Acquires 150,000 Shares

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) Director Adam Ian Lundin acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.82 per share, with a total value of C$1,623,000.00.

Lundin Mining stock opened at C$9.50 on Monday. Lundin Mining Co. has a 52 week low of C$9.33 and a 52 week high of C$17.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.58. The stock has a market cap of C$5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.95.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a C$16.60 price target on Lundin Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Scotiabank cut Lundin Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Lundin Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.09.

Lundin Mining Corp is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil Chile Portugal Sweden and the United States of America producing copper zinc gold and nickel. Its material mineral properties include Candelaria Chapada Eagle and Neves-Corvo.

