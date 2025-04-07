McDonough Capital Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

McDonough Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 16.8% of McDonough Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. McDonough Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $27,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,245.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 30,906 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 61,873 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,647,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,060,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,749,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $603,311,000 after buying an additional 54,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at $95,776,017.26. This trade represents a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. This trade represents a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.53.

Shares of AMZN opened at $171.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.22.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

