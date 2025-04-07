Medical Stocks To Research – April 4th

Get alerts:

UnitedHealth Group, Eli Lilly and Company, and Walmart are the three Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares in companies that provide healthcare-related products and services, such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, and healthcare facilities. Investors in these stocks typically seek to benefit from innovations in healthcare while accepting the risks associated with regulatory approvals, clinical trials, and market competition. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $541.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,458,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,245,492. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $509.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $542.82. The stock has a market cap of $494.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $436.38 and a 12 month high of $630.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of LLY traded down $45.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $743.22. 2,560,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,307,786. The business has a fifty day moving average of $849.30 and a 200-day moving average of $833.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.70 billion, a PE ratio of 63.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $711.40 and a 1-year high of $972.53.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,072,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,071,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $679.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.50. Walmart has a one year low of $58.56 and a one year high of $105.30.

