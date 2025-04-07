Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,588 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 4.3% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCK Partners Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.8% during the third quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $359.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $417.18. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $359.48 and a 1 year high of $468.35.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.73%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Microsoft from $525.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.86.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

