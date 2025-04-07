Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Lifted by Counterweight Ventures LLC

Counterweight Ventures LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,463 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.7% of Counterweight Ventures LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Counterweight Ventures LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. IFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $359.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $359.48 and a 1 year high of $468.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $417.18.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.73%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $550.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Microsoft from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.86.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

