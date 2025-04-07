MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Insider Sells $292,809.40 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) insider Cedric Pech sold 1,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $292,809.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,985,666.84. This trade represents a 2.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Price Performance

NASDAQ MDB opened at $154.39 on Monday. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.50 and a fifty-two week high of $387.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.35 and a beta of 1.49.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $548.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.65 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on MongoDB from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Daiwa America raised shares of MongoDB to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group set a $350.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MongoDB

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $606,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,776,000 after buying an additional 34,814 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,515,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 428.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.