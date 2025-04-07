MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,584,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,478,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 693,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,519,000 after acquiring an additional 321,186 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 11,057.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 296,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,119,000 after acquiring an additional 294,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 356,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,105,000 after acquiring an additional 145,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $420.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on MongoDB from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other news, CFO Srdjan Tanjga sold 525 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $90,961.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,903.56. The trade was a 7.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.05, for a total value of $258,464.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,845 shares in the company, valued at $24,486,932.25. This trade represents a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,060 shares of company stock worth $13,461,875. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of MDB opened at $154.39 on Monday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.52 and a 1-year high of $387.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.35 and a beta of 1.49.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $548.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.65 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

