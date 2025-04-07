Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 27,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $134.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.17. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.49 and a fifty-two week high of $137.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.98.

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.08. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 30.07%. Research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $3,367,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 698,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,435,669.04. This trade represents a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COOP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.78.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

