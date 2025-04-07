nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CFO Sells $252,426.86 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 12,101 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $252,426.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 259,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,416,152.98. This represents a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Gregory Orenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 4th, Gregory Orenstein sold 5,148 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $167,824.80.

nCino Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $21.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.03. nCino, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -126.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.69.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $141.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.81 million. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

nCino announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nCino

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,177,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905,802 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of nCino by 3,006.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,602,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518,707 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,254,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,256,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in nCino by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,241,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,834,000 after buying an additional 1,889,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on nCino from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on nCino from $44.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Bank of America cut nCino from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

About nCino

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

