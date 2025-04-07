New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.20.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Macquarie lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $79.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, China Renaissance downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th.

EDU opened at $44.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.27. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.70 and a fifty-two week high of $91.04.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,425,000. Finally, ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses, Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Educational Materials and Distribution.

