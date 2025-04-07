New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 57.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 627,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,140 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $40,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 14.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,860,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,425,000. Finally, ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Macquarie lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, China Renaissance downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $44.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.37. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.43 and a twelve month high of $91.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.27.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses, Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Educational Materials and Distribution.

