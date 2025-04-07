New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) Insider Purchases C$308,509.20 in Stock

New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX – Get Free Report) insider Silvercorp Metals Inc. purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$308,509.20.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 13th, Silvercorp Metals Inc. acquired 95 shares of New Pacific Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.57 per share, with a total value of C$149.44.

New Pacific Metals Price Performance

New Pacific Metals Corp has a 52 week low of C$0.14 and a 52 week high of C$0.50.

New Pacific Metals Company Profile

New Pacific Metals Corp, formerly New Pacific Holdings Corp., is an investment issuer engaged in investing in privately held and publicly traded corporations. The Company operates through two segments: investment and mining. The investment segment focuses on investing in other privately-held and publicly-traded corporations.

