NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Stock Position Cut by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 909,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,982,000 after acquiring an additional 8,072 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,133,000 after buying an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 386.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 126,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after buying an additional 100,714 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXRT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance

NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $35.64 on Monday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $907.61 million, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.17.

NexPoint Residential Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20,400.00%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.