NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth bought a new position in NICE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of NICE by 181.3% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in NICE in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NICE Stock Performance

NICE stock opened at $141.30 on Monday. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $137.19 and a 52 week high of $245.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.71). NICE had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $721.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.47 million. Equities analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on NICE from $279.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on NICE from $286.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on NICE from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.64.

NICE Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

