Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,875,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,115 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $31,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOMD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Nomad Foods by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 4.2% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

NOMD stock opened at $19.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.83. Nomad Foods Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This is an increase from Nomad Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

