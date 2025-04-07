Norges Bank Invests $21.10 Million in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,374,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $21,099,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCO Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 148,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 5,894 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $905,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $1,033,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 77,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $11.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.00.

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $333.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.11 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 14.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

APLE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

