Norges Bank Invests $21.64 Million in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 215,036 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,643,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Q2 during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 988.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000.

NYSE:QTWO opened at $70.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.33 and a beta of 1.62. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.56 and a 1 year high of $112.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.91.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.30). Q2 had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QTWO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Q2 from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Q2 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Q2 from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp raised Q2 from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Baird R W lowered Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.47.

In related news, insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 6,656 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $493,342.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,165.36. This trade represents a 5.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 36,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $2,894,448.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 485,666 shares in the company, valued at $39,023,263.10. This represents a 6.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,858 shares of company stock valued at $14,853,965. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

