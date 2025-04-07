NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) CTO Sells $499,290.00 in Stock

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $499,290.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 516,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,810,211.91. This represents a 6.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NuScale Power Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SMR opened at $12.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.81. NuScale Power Co. has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $32.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NuScale Power by 212.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after buying an additional 460,487 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in NuScale Power by 319.9% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 113,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 86,454 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in NuScale Power by 204.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 111,812 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in NuScale Power by 581.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 118,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 100,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in NuScale Power during the third quarter worth about $277,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

