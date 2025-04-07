O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 40,241 Shares of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Free Report) by 132.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,241 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Kingstone Companies worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 53,684.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Kingstone Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies stock opened at $15.74 on Monday. Kingstone Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $19.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.36 and a 200 day moving average of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $216.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.48.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Kingstone Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.

