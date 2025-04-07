O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,141 Shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,141 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of Scholastic worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Scholastic alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 291.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 30,699 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 838,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,882,000 after buying an additional 16,379 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scholastic by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scholastic by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,120,000 after acquiring an additional 66,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Scholastic by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Price Performance

Shares of Scholastic stock opened at $18.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $512.56 million, a PE ratio of -101.33 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.09. Scholastic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.48 and a fifty-two week high of $38.77.

Scholastic Announces Dividend

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $335.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.68 million. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 1.91%. Analysts expect that Scholastic Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Scholastic’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Scholastic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.