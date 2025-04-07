O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,729 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,729 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Gold Fields by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GFI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $17.10 to $18.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $19.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.92. Gold Fields Limited has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $23.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.72.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.3752 per share. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Gold Fields’s payout ratio is presently 25.96%.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

