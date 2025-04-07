O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 869 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,714 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 288.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

AWI stock opened at $130.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.68 and a twelve month high of $164.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.98 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AWI shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.33.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

