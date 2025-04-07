O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Veralto by 8.8% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 128,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,394,000 after buying an additional 10,390 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Veralto by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Veralto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $576,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Veralto by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,599,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,654,000 after purchasing an additional 860,608 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Veralto by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 523,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on VLTO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Veralto from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.50.

Shares of NYSE:VLTO opened at $88.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.45. Veralto Co. has a 1-year low of $86.04 and a 1-year high of $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 49.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.17%.

In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $59,206.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,470 shares in the company, valued at $849,964.50. This represents a 6.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 463 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $46,114.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,795.60. This trade represents a 2.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,471 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,030 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

